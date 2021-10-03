Left conveniently out of the panegyrics on the Constitution on page D2 of the Sept. 19 U-B were some of its most egregious flaws. Article 1, Section 5 gives the legislative bodies the power to make their own rules. In the Senate, cue filibuster. With two senators from every state, no matter how thinly populated, the senate is an undemocratic, minority controlled institution, heavily weighing in on the equally undemocratic Electoral College.
Amending the Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, plus three-fourths of the 50 state legislatures. Neither impossible nor very likely. The last successful amendment took place more than 50 years ago. Unaddressed contentious issues continue to pile up: COVID-19, global warming, out-of-control military, racist rules on voting, fiscal irresponsibility, partisan paralysis.
Senator Birch Bayh, a democrat from Indiana, and Richard Nixon, a republican president, were in agreement on an amendment to provide direct popular election of presidents. The proposed amendment was filibustered to death by Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina.
Thurmond epitomizes American constitutional government by a racist, white, male, southern conservative minority. Eventually the majority is going to tire of this coercion.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla
