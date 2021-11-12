My recent letter to the editor was rejected because the Union-Bulletin limits individuals to one letter per month. It greatly concerns me as a former newspaper editor (including time at the U-B and the East Oregonian) and a paid subscriber that local opinions are dismissed.
I would encourage the U-B to reconsider their restrictions on letters to the editor.
Community involvement is key to survival of a local newspaper. By restricting the number of letters, especially when they are using opinion columns from large daily newspapers and national syndicated services, they are ignoring the important opinions of readers in their subscriber area. I believe most subscribers and readers would agree with me.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla
