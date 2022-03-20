What's going on at the U-B? For months an ad has been in the paper announcing new subscription prices.
I subscribe and paid by the year and have for 25+ years. I called when the ad was first out to see when it would take effect. The lady said it would at the end of my current subscription. In my case, it was August 2021.
In July 2021, I was billed for $202.80 ($16.90 per month), the same amount as 2020. On Feb. 25, I received the letter stating the rate would be $20.80 per month ($249.60 per year). Then, two days later, the U-B announced it would soon only print three days a week, effective May 1. At my current rates — $1.50 for Sunday, 75 cents for Tuesdays and Thursdays — it would be $144.00 per year. (The U-B did not mention the rates effective in May.)
Will we be reimbursed for the period of May 1 to whenever each subscription is completed? Or will subscriptions be extended based upon the remaining balance?
I don't have a computer so I can't go online to read the paper. Sounds like the U-B left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing.
Phyllis Garvas
Walla Walla