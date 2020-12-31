The Union-Bulletin story about ghost hunters failed in its primary responsibility to its readers.
We live in a time when accuracy is critical to our well-being. Errors are forgivable. Deception is not. Editors are responsible for defending their credibility. You flubbed this one.
I once knew a man who described Bigfoot sightings with great enthusiasm and a hazy photograph. His family supported the poor fellow’s delusions until after his death.
In my medical practice, I also cared for patients who suffered and died, while taking poisons that had been promoted as cures for everything. They were generally duped by someone or some source that they accepted to be authoritative.
Earning and warranting trust can be bruising and not always rewarding.
Larry Mulkerin
Walla Walla