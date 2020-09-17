Some things — such as the Union-Bulletin’s simplistic editorial decisions — never change.
Monday’s endorsement of Mark Klicker for state representative was a prime example. The Editorial Board indicated Klicker’s very conservative values, his agricultural background and Republican Party affiliation, were deciding factors for supporting him.
I know and admire Mark. I also know and admire Ms. Frances Chvatel, who is running as a Democrat. Both are political newcomers.
With the highly-likely scenario of a Democratic Legislature, as well as a Democratic governor, wouldn’t a Democrat stand a greater chance of passing significant legislation that could benefit the state and particularly our region?
Mr. Klicker’s primary focus is agriculture.
Ms. Chvatel’s primary focus is health care.
Both are important issues, but I would submit that most voters believe health care demands our attention, particularly under this president and the COVID-19 conditions. Health care, it should be noted, ranks second among registered voters in 2020, according to the highly-respected Pew Research Center.
Furthermore, candidate positions on education, veterans’ issues, the economy, Hanford and the environment (i.e., forest health, fisheries) should be noted in editorials for every candidate.
Also, it should be emphasized, the editorial did not indicate any specific legislation proposed, supported or anticipated by either candidate. That can certainly be a deciding factor in choosing whom to support by voters.
I would also submit your assertion that this is a conservative legislative district is only partially accurate. But, it must be admitted that the current administration, population increases and other factors are changing the old political dynamics.
In conclusion, I would appreciate if the Editorial Board would spend substantial time researching candidates. If it does not, then simply endorse every conservative Republican and do not waste our time (or your ink, newsprint and advertising) with more lightweight selections.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla