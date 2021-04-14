We relocated here recently to be nearer family and because we love the area. We are senior citizens and plan to complete our life story here. But imagine our surprise, after living for 50 years in the Seattle and Portland areas, to find that the editorial policy of our local newspaper here pretty much mimics that of Seattle and Portland.
Yes, I know that the Union-Bulletin is owned by The Seattle Times, but an editorial page should attempt to strike a balance. Instead, the U-B appears often to copy and paste page after page of liberal content in a lazy attempt to fill space.
Personally, though I try to obtain news from a wide variety of sources, I don’t enjoy an editorial page which appears to emanate from Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.
The U-B finds a way to cover local news fairly and typically strikes a balance in reporting national and international news. But it feels like the editorial page relentlessly pushes a “progressive” ideology.
That ideology is certainly present here, but there are other world views too, and many local residents share those other views. You owe it to your readers and to your journalistic selves to do better.
Jim Williams
Walla Walla