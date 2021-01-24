As a life long Republican, I would just like to say how grateful I am that two of the 10 Republicans to vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump are from this state.
I am proud that Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse had the courage and conviction to live up to their oath of office to defend the Constitution. They will undoubtedly get their share of threats and abuse, and that only makes their individual decisions to cast their votes for impeachment that much more important and courageous.
I am equally disappointed in Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her lack of political spine and seeming disregard to her own oath of office to defend the integrity of the Constitution. Shame on her.
Donald Trump is impeached, and now needs to be convicted. He has done enough damage to the office he holds; and, simply needs to be bear the consequences of his actions and words.
Christopher Jay
Walla Walla