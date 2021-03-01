Two dismembered squirrels found Suzie Aldrich Mar 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the person(s) who shot, killed and dismembered the two squirrels found on the street, shame on you.Suzie AldrichWalla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save