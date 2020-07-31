Snobs, like chauvinists, are represented in all societal groups. Snobbishness can’t exist without a prey and without an audience.
To alleviate their incessant craving these kind of guys maraud the field looking for the low-hanging fruit. Fragile appearing, minority looking women, frequently fit that bill.
One day U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Florida, made a terrible mistake when launching an irascible attack on Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, thinking her an easy mark. He pointed a finger at her, called her disgusting and used a very derogatory and obscene term.
The audience? A gaggle of reporters! Gleefully, Congressman Roger Williams R-Texas mumbled his piece in agreement.
Which brings me to set the stage where mythology surreptitiously zips into our quotidian lives, and Congress is no exemption but romantically the rule. Greek mythology has it that Circe the goddess had the magical power to turn snobbish, chauvinistic guys into pigs by first numbing them with a cup of poison.
In the the House of Representatives Ms. Ocasio Cortez took the floor and in a serene, calm, eloquent, incisive speech confronted Mr. Yoho. Needless to repeat, but she symbolically gave him not one, but two cups of poison. “Al que no le gusta el caldo le dan dos tazas” meaning, to those who dislike soup, they are given two cups.
Mr. Yoho was summarily fired from the Bread for the World Foundation Board of Directors. He will not run for office in 2020.
Poor Mr. Yoho. He will not be bringing the proverbial government pork to Florida ... or could he? Well, it’s hard out there for a snob!
So women out there, vote Democrat in 2020. The cups are full and waiting!
Carlos F. Acevedo, M.D.
Walla Walla