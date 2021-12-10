I have two concerns about the “new” U-B that has emerged the last few years. One: the quality of some of the pictures appearing in the paper are so poor a person has no idea what is being shown. An example is the picture on page 5D of the Perspective Section I receive Sunday, Dec. 5. At least in may paper it was totally black, no image at all. This is not a one time happening. It seems to me there should be some kind of standards met before a picture is published.
Two: There was a story in the same paper covering a good two thirds of the page telling Walla Walla readers about couple in Boise who reached their 70th anniversary and were happily singing their way through life. I am sure readers of the Idaho Statesman, where the article first appeared, were happy reading the long story, but I think our area readers did not find the fill story interesting for it has no connection to locals.
The Walla Walla area has an abundance of families with like statistics to base an article on and local people would read it with interest.
Bob Freeman
Walla Walla