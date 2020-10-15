The state Voters’ Pamphlet arrived last week, and ballots can be expected this week. I urge everyone to turn to page 54 and look at the candidates for Washington state Senate, District 16.
This is our opportunity to elect a candidate who will continue to fight for the families and businesses of our district.
Danielle Garbe Reser believes in Eastern Washington. She was raised in Moses Lake and chose to go to college in Walla Walla; she then went on to earn a master of public administration from Columbia University. Following her graduation she served our country for almost 14 years as an American diplomat under both Republican and Democratic administrations.
Danielle chose to return to home in 2015, bringing with her leadership skills to negotiate for positive change, a thorough understanding of the workings of government and a commitment to community service. Back in Walla Walla for five years now, Danielle has proved herself a vital member of our agricultural and business community while strongly supporting education and the needs of families. As our senator she will work hard for the people of the 16th Legislative District.
Please vote for Danielle!
Vicky McClellan
Walla Walla