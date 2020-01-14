One of the conservative moral dictum thrown at us liberals is the so-called manly responsibility.
Liberals, they suggest, don't have it. Stephen Mansfield, an avid promoter of manly responsibility, in his Book of Manly Man stated: "Manly men do manly things...manly men lives in the glory of God."
His devoted follower, Glenn Beck, from his habitual warped perspective, takes it to another dimension when asserting that Donald Trump is the embodiment of manly responsibility because he sees chasing models as some sort of superior male attribute. Yes, he really said that! Boys will be boys?
After listening to other explosive conservative TV hosts and commentators, pamphleteers of platitudes, it comes clear that this manly responsibility thing is manipulated as a rampart from where misogynistic, homophobic comments could be humbugged out. Non conservatives LGBTQs, women and liberals over all, need not apply.
I wonder what the manly responsibility originators would say about "womanly responsibility." Stay barefoot and pregnant?
Maya Angelou stated an eloquently simple answer to manly responsibility: "I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life's a bitch. You've to go out and kick ass." Grabbing the world by the lapels beats manly responsibility any day, no matter gender or religious orientation.
I believe it's time for all of us to turn manly responsibility into human responsibility. To promote universal women's rights on various issue such as equal pay and paid maternity leave is the right thing. It's time to respect their right to responsibly accept or reject pregnancy without inducing guilt or condemnation. How about removing the right to bear arms from spouse abusers?
Yes, It's time time to grab the world by the lapels, go out there and kick ass. Manly responsibility extremists need not apply!
Carlos F Acevedo, M.D.