We have been blessed with Roberta Bardsley's “Christian” letters to the editor for years. Remember – Christ-ian means “like Christ.” Thus her letters have been – like Jesus – full of kindness and compassion; full of concern for the poor and downtrodden and most vulnerable among us; and, most important, full of the message that despite race, creed, or political persuasion we are all brothers and sisters in the eyes of God.
That was sarcasm.
Now Ms. Bardsley writes that Trump’s assault upon peaceful protesters so that he could awkwardly hold up a Bible was not blasphemous. I would like to suggest that Trump’s entire presidency, and the sad phenomenon of American Trumpism, is perhaps the most blasphemous political debacle in American history.
First, Trump’s stroll to the church had nothing to do with a fire, a small one which had been set and extinguished on a previous day. Lafayette Square, in front of the church, was packed with peaceful protesters. That square, by the way, was originally constructed specifically to be a place for First Amendment expression amid the structures of power.
Attorney General Bill Barr assembled his hand-picked troops while Trump gave a Rose Garden speech about “dominating the streets.” At a certain point in the speech, the troops launched pepper balls and flash grenades and rubber bullets to clear away the rather surprised protesters.
Ivanka Trump produced a Bible from her stylish white purse, someone handed it to President Trump, and he raised it and stood there.
A real leader of either party would have planned at least a rhetorical flourish or rallying cry for the cause, but Trump had to be prompted by a reporter for his thoughts. “We have a great country… Greatest country in the world.” This said while sirens whooped in the background and off to one side protesters tended their wounds.
And all of this grotesque pantomime of some fascist, strong-man regime – replete with unidentified storm troopers – was captured on video. Forever verifiable. Undeniable.
Within days, dozens of retired U.S. military leaders were condemning Trump’s actions, culminating with Joint Chiefs Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s public video statement that he was wrong to have appeared in that photo-op.
These are moral, principled men who strive to stay out of party politics, but the egregious abuse of power to clear a “battle space” for a photo triumphed over their desire for political neutrality.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla