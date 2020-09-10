In an email from an acquaintance, I was told that I was unAmerican for voting Democratic. As I write, we discover that Donald Trump has called our venerated veterans and active duty service members “losers” and “suckers.”
As reprehensible as that is, I want to comment on the upcoming election. Historically, we Americans abhor cheating, yet that is exactly what Trump has been doing with regard to the election.
Here are the many ways that we know about:
1. Installed Louis DeJoy to destroy the USPS and slow down mail balloting; admitting he was starving the USPS of funds so that it could not handle mail-in voting, even though he votes absentee.
2. Helped Kanye West to get on battleground state ballots to split the vote.
3. Stated that he would send law enforcement to the polls.
4. Will not allow the director of national intelligence to brief Congress about 2020 foreign election interference.
5. Hid intelligence from Congress and the American public about Russian disinformation falsely targeting Joe Biden’s mental health.
6. Is in court to fight vote-by-mail and the proliferation of ballot drop boxes during a pandemic.
7. Told voters that they should vote twice (once by mail, and in person to see if they get caught. It is illegal to encourage this, and illegal to do.
8. Ensured that the Federal Elections Commission has vacancies and does not have a quorum.
9. Continues to encourage Ron Johnson and Lindsey Graham in their Senate committee chair positions to advance Russian disinformation regarding Joe Biden and Ukraine.
10. Told CDC Director Robert Redfield to communicate to governors that they should be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines by Nov. 1 (two days before the election).
11. Says over and over that the election will be “rigged,” but only if he loses.
12. Refused to say he would accept the results if Biden wins.
As Garrison Keillor so aptly put it, “If the umpire were to call a bunt foul that clearly was fair, and if the opposing team were willing to accept this blatant lie, that would violate the American Way, and that is exactly what we’re seeing today.”
Trump is cheating to stay in power, not to win re-election fair and square. If you are on the team willing to accept cheating, perhaps there are a few veterans on your bench who do not appreciate denigration for their service and sacrifice.
Kathryn Zahl
College Place