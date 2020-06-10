The moronic accusations against President Trump continue. Now, he's accused of blasphemy.
Self-righteous people, so busy looking for dirt in Trump's life that they don't recognize the dirt pile in their own.
Blasphemy is defined as "the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God, religious persons or sacred things."
Anyone with common sense and reasonable thinking knows that the president walking from The White House to St. John's Episcopal Church, which had been set on fire, is not blasphemy. Oh, the protesters had to move back. Oh dear. Tsk, tsk!
When Trump stood in front of St.John's, known as "Church of the Presidents," respectfully holding a Bible, where was the blasphemy in that? He didn't insult the church or laugh about the fire. He didn't spit on The Bible, and didn't throw it on the ground and stomp on it.
President Trump doesn't mock God, but there are many who do. People who refer to Almighty God as "the sky fairy," or use His name and His Son's name as swear words.
Calling the Bible, God's Word, "a book of fiction," or "nothing but fairytales." Setting fire to churches. Supporting abortion, the cruel destruction of human life that God creates. Are these things blasphemy? I believe they are!
But they are called freedom of speech, understandable anger, pro-choice, etc.
As for the silly accusation that Trump creates photo ops, let's be fair, shall we? The media and their camera crews follow presidents everywhere. It's what they do. The liberal left-leaning media gangs would follow Trump into the bathroom, if they could get away with it!
There's no doubt that more unfair and nasty attacks on President Trump will keep coming from those who think they stand on the moral high ground. Too bad they don't recognize how low they've sunk!
Roberta Bardsley
Walla Walla