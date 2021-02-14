The historical significance of the Trump presidency cannot be overstated: America almost fell to a fascist dictator and his cult of personality.
Trumpism is not just the worst aspects of human nature codified into a political movement; Trumpism is the last gasp of post-World-War-II White American culture.
I have a stack of Saturday Evening Post and Ladies’ Home Journal magazines from the 1950s. Pages of smiling White people happy with their station wagons and washing machines and power tools and shotguns, in their ranch houses behind white picket fences...
The White people came back from war and spread across America on the new highways and populated the new suburbs. The Black people weren’t needed anymore now that the Japanese and Germans were defeated, so they were returned to second-class citizenship, as were women, from war factories to kitchens.
All was right and might and white with America.
A segment of today’s White population still longs for this idyllic vision – it’s the “Again” in MAGA – but it was in truth just a thin veneer of societal success atop the usual racism and sexism and greedy, unbridled capitalism.
Then came the ‘60s and ‘70s with social change and beginnings of emancipation for many types of minorities… and many White people fled to the conservative Republican party.
Conservative means you want to keep things the way they are; liberals call themselves progressives because they want change, they want progress, with all its positive connotations of movement to a better place. Many white people lean conservative, still hearing the sweet echoes of that post-WWII era in their imaginations. But that Father Knows Best world is gone.
Obama was one catalyst for Trumpism. A Black man as president enraged White supremacists, ripe for Trump and his barely veiled racism, like references to Mexicans as rapists and drug dealers, then Muslim bans, then Charlottesville.
Trump gave permission to a segment of White America who feared the changing demographics of their own nation. But the only constant is change. History is always a spiral, whether pointing up or down.
Trumpers wish to deny the fact that all Americans are in some way descended from immigrants; they wish to retract the wonderful symbolism of the Statue of Liberty. Their whining White grievances wish to somehow halt the inevitable racial melting pot of America.
Ultimately, Trumpers wish to deny democracy itself to gain the White nationalist America they desire.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla