On Jan. 29, 1991, President George H.W. Bush spoke to a joint session of Congress. He said, “It is a big idea, a new world order for diverse nations are drawn together in common cause to achieve the universal aspirations of mankind: Peace and security, freedom and the rule of law.”
A new world order, a noble idea. But it was nothing new. The idea goes as far back as President Woodrow Wilson and probably before that. It was the goal of President Wilson in his proposal for a League of Nations. It was behind the proposal of President Harry S. Truman in creating the United Nations. It was a vision of Utopia.
But it did not account for the fact that not all nations have the same goals as the United States.
After World War II, the United States created the Marshall Plan which, rather than further punishing our enemies, helped rebuild them forming new types of government structures and aiding in the development of their economies. President Abraham Lincoln once said that the best way to get rid of an enemy is to make him your friend. That is exactly what we did.
With the communist revolution in China, China became our enemy. President Richard Nixon eased tensions with economic ties to China.
All these actions worked well as long as the United States of America remained strong militarily and economically.
Unfortunately, with the development of the new world order we began to weaken our military and economy. Jobs began going overseas. High taxes drove wealth overseas. Overzealous regulations killed many businesses. Unwise trade agreements gave unfair advantages to foreign nations.
On top of that, there is a desire by some to relinquish sovereignty to the United Nations. Naturally, foreign nations took advantages of us and we became weaker.
Now President Donald Trump is working to change all that.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla