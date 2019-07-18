Abraham Lincoln is considered by many historians as the greatest president of the United States. Will President Trump be considered a great president? There are differences between Lincoln and Trump, but also some similarities.
The Democrats’ vicious attacks against President Trump have a parallel to the Lincoln presidency.
Abraham Lincoln was hated by the Democrats and some Republicans. He was called a tyrant, dictator, weakling, imbecile, fanatic, coward, buffoon and mischief maker. He was accused of subverting the Constitution.
A St. Louis newspaper called for his impeachment. The Civil War was called “unconstitutional and repugnant to civilization.” His effort to give blacks political rights and enlist them into the Union Army was strongly rebuffed by the Democrats.
President Lincoln’s greatest accomplishment was the elimination of slavery.
Today, we are beset with a different type of slavery: Dependence on government.
President Trump is working to eliminate the slavery of government dependence by providing incentives for the private sector to create jobs. Since Trump took office the job market in the U.S. has risen dramatically and unemployment is the lowest it has been for decades. That is true across the entire racial spectrum.
However, Democrats want to provide “free” stuff that would make more people dependent on government and bankrupt the nation. Their goal seems to be absolute control over all aspects of U.S. citizens’ lives.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla