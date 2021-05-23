A May 19 letter to the editor presented a false narrative. We do not have a democratic republic again; we have regressed.
Biden is ruling via executive orders even though Democrats control Congress. They want to eliminate the filibuster, pack SCOTUS and grant statehood to D.C. to obtain more power. Those actions are fascist in nature.
Regarding former President Trump, although Twitter and Facebook are trying to make him irrelevant, they have not succeeded, just ask Liz Cheney.
Trump was an effective administrator because of his business experience, unlike the bureaucrats who preceded and followed him.
I clearly understood what Trump supported — putting America first by halting illegal immigration, stopping the outflow of jobs to China, eliminating subsidies to NATO allies and avoiding wars.
He supported the life of the unborn and meritocracy based capitalism over socialism.
I look forward to his second term in 2024 so that he can repair the mess created by the Harris/Biden administration.
Randy Johnson
Houston, Texas