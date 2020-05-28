Nearly 40% of American people actively support President Donald Trump. They support him despite the fact that most FBI agents, national security officials, medical personnel, scientists, educators and media professionals are highly critical of this president.
He constantly changes positions on major problems facing our country.
For example, he proclaimed that each of our 50 states should decide how best to handle the coronavirus. Trump announced he wanted little to do with this problem. Yet when governors who have not totally supported him made a decision on containing the virus, Trump immediately criticizes their actions.
The same exact response from governors who totally supported him received rave reviews from Trump.
Trump’s main objective, therefore, is to retain his followers in the states that supported him in 2016.
In fact, Trump sees the pandemic virus as a positive force in his re-election campaign. He still refuses to unite federal organizations to stop the virus. Forty-four of the states say they don’t have enough resources to combat the coronavirus. “Why does Trump deny us the means to save lives?” they ask.
He now urges states to order people back to work. If the virus disappears by summer, he will claim that he alone stopped the virus attack. And therefore, Trump believes he will win re-election.
If the pandemic continues as expected next fall, I believe Trump will declare an election is no longer possible.
Either way he plans to remain as president. And he has already declared we can’t use the mails to conduct elections even though he votes by mail every chance he gets.
Trump and his supporters are ready to sacrifice thousands of lives to keep him in office. He is obviously putting most of his chips on the virus death rate increasing.
Never in the field of political endeavor will the outcome of an election so drastically affect the lives of so many by so few.
L. Robert Evans
College Place