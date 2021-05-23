Today I read one of the dumbest statements that I've seen in this paper, by David Schmaltz. He said "most of us never understood what Trump supported."
Hello! What did MAGA mean? It meant standing up for Americans first, trying to undo the eight horrible years of Obama trying to destroy America. It meant last January having the lowest unemployment numbers across the board in history. It meant being energy independant. It meant a closed southern border. It meant higher wages, less regulations, lower taxes.
Now we have Joe Biden, whose mantra isn't "America first," it's "America last." He is Obama on steroids. Nothing the Democrats are doing helps Americans. Nothing.
President Trump brought back to America industry that Obama said would never come back. Biden is hell bent on making us dependent on our enemies for everything.
I'd rather have MAGA. And President Trump will be back in 2024 to finish the job.
Larry Wright
Walla Walla