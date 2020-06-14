We are seeing one of the greatest outpourings of pain from the African American community and their sympathizers in American history.
What does President Trump do? He organizes a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma which in 1921 saw the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.
In May/June 1921 mobs of white residents attacked the African American residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa resulting in many deaths and injuries and massive damage to real estate and other property.
Organizing a racially charged rally in Tulsa is recklessly irresponsible and likely to cause immense harm.
That an American president should mount an extraordinary provocation such as this demonstrates his reckless disregard for the welfare of the American people and his outright hostility to the African American community.
Ruth Stevens
College Place