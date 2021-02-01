I am recalling a conversation I had a quarter century ago with my then Senior Center Board president, Franklin “Doc”Cline, as we were having lunch in my office at the center where I was the director.
As many of you may remember, Doc Cline served two terms as a Walla Walla County commissioner as a — Democrat, an almost impossible thing to do in today’s local Republican “ultra-right” climate.
Doc shared his opinion on how he viewed the differences between the Republican and Democratic parties. “Democrats believe in helping others — in lifting others up when no one else will; Republicans believe in helping themselves. The Democratic Party is the party of inclusion, compassion and love; The Republican Party is the party of exclusion, selfishness and hate!”
I voiced that his comments seemed extreme and divisive to which he replied: “Not only listen to what Republicans say but pay closer attention to — what they do. When you’ve been around as long as I have you will discover this for yourself.”
I thought he was wrong then, but now, he appeared to be closer to the truth than I wished to acknowledge.
On Jan. 6, the Trump Republican Party of “domestic terrorists” violently stormed our nation’s Capitol — attempting to overturn a free and fair election all based on a viral lie — incited by Trump — with the support of his party. For four years these were Trump’s bootlickers and now, Republicans, own the stain as the party of traitors and insurrectionists.
Watching the Confederate flag paraded inside our nation’s Capitol, a sign of our country’s original sin; or those Proud Boys sporting shirts that read: “6MWE” (six million was not enough) referring to Hitler and his extermination of six million Jews – broke my heart.
Then there were those members of QAnon — a fringe conspiracy of idiots — whose views are so insane and extreme that I will not repeat them here. I’m usually a peace, love and harmony kind of guy but this display of violence and treason has challenged my chi.
To our Republican County commissioners who signed off in support of a “right-wing fringe group” without consulting our public/private health officials — shame on them too!
If you’re still a Trump-Republican you’re still promoting hate, racism and insurrection. You’re an enemy of democracy! Maybe Doc Cline was right all along.
What’s next?
Accountability, justice then ... healing? One can hope.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla