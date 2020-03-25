It seems that President Trump has been meeting with his advisors, with the conspicuous absence of any scientists.
He has been trying out, in public pronouncements, the idea that he announce shortly that people can begin returning to work, as if that is the main problem.
It’s important to understand that this is based on his view that the real problem is the free fall of financial markets. This is understandable as he believes he understands the markets, while he has less patience, aptitude or interest in the underlying cause(s) of the market’s free fall: The pandemic which first was recognized in this country some two months ago, accompanied (for the first seven weeks) by the president denying the growing incidence, deflecting as a plot by the Democrats and making solemn assurances that it was “nothing.”
Clearly, the markets were not impressed.
Now, having pivoted to being all about the virus for approximately 10 days, he’s grown weary of it, as he does about most things that can’t be solved by edict and executive orders.
It doesn’t take much common sense to see that, without containing the spread, testing millions of people, getting essential supplies critical to treating those infected and the workers who are doing the treating, announcing that now people can return to work is misguided and dangerous.
I support our state, county and city governments to persist in protecting the people and not the markets.
Look for Trump’s land-on-an-aircraft carrier and hang a big “Mission Accomplished” banner in back of him moment. We shouldn’t expect it to have any more connection to reality than the first time.
Diana Broze
Walla Walla