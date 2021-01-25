Until Donald Trump publicly accepts that Joe Biden is the legitimate president there can be no unity in our country.
Trump’s supporters believe and follow his lead. He is not capable of accepting the election results. So his trial and conviction by the Senate will not divide the nation any more than it is already.
His conviction by the Senate is the only way to avoid the demise of the Republican Party. His conviction will block him from being a candidate in the future.
Remember it was Ross Perot who made it possible for Bill Clinton to be elected by siphoning votes away from George H. W. Bush.
Jack Gisler
College Place