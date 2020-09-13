Trump played media like a conductor
I sat in my lazy boy with a drink of my favorite whiskey and started to read the Sept. 8 Our Opinion regarding President Trump’s call to vote twice. I laughed so hard I had to spit my whiskey out.
Trump has played the media like a conductor. Most people realize that mail-in ballots are rigged past elections prove that. By him saying that, knowing it’s illegal to do that, he got the hysterical media to run around pulling their collective hair out!
How dare he suggest that the conservatives do what the Democratic Party has done for years! He got you to keep that issue in the news cycle from coast to coast! CNN, MSNBC, CBS NBC covered that giving Trump free air time over the issue. I say well done Maestro, well done!
Neil Jacobson
College Place