I read with dismay in the Union-Bulletin’s Viewpoints section that, in your opinion, “Biden clear choice for US President”. Nothing could be further from the truth!
This U-B editorial stated that this election is not about political ideology or government policy. Really? Not about leadership and policy to assure that laws relating to immigration are followed; not about leadership that will fight to defend our constitutional right to own a gun and to protect our property; not for the advancement of policies to protect vulnerable citizens, to stand up for the pre-born and the elderly; not for leadership to support our military with adequate equipment, pay and benefits; not a leader who will demand that we protect federal property and historical monuments; not for a leader who is courageous enough to insist on restored order in cities where vandals, disguised as civil rights activists and aided by liberal mayors and governors, loot, destroy and mock law enforcement whose sworn duty is to defend and protect?
This election is all about policy and strong leadership!
And before you pile too high on Trump for lacking character, let’s talk about Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She showed us a perfect example of her deplorable character lacking behavior when, with great fanfare, at the end of President Trump’s State of the Union address, she ripped up his speech for the whole world to see. Her total disregard for this historical document and for the wonderful stories the document recounted about veterans, military families, immigrants and others whose accomplishments inspired and honored America, was a disgrace. A belief shared by many, is that there was only one person in this world who possessed perfect character and integrity and He was crucified.
America needs a strong competent leader and Trump has demonstrated that he is that leader. Trump, as a political “outsider,” has shown strength and vision and has accomplished much during his first term in office to advance American’s greatness.
Career politician, Joe Biden, on the other hand, does not appear to possess the intellectual capacity or stamina that is needed to serve as president. Even the most ardent Biden supporter cannot or should not ignore his obvious cognitive struggles.
Yes, the Union-Bulletin has indeed missed the mark. Trump is clearly the best choice for US president 2020.
Susan Bell
Dayton