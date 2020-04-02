President Trump has been highly criticized as a fool for not acknowledging early the horrible ramifications of the coronavirus and almost at the same time called a racist and xenophobe for his early prohibition of flights from China.
Although somewhat conflicting allegations, in retrospect over these past 3-plus years that is not unusual coming from Trump haters, as they have called him every nasty name in the book regardless of his good intentions or the results of his efforts.
One of their more recent false allegation is that he is more concerned with the economy in order to get re-elected than he is with saving grandma from the virus, based on their contention that he wants to start the economy now regardless of the spread of the virus. This is untrue!
But let me suggest to Trump haters that his desire to reopen our economy is a good thing, as without it we would have no life. If we continue to close more businesses and lock down our economy further there will be a time when we will have gone beyond the point of no-return; and if that happens the death toll caused by COVID-19 will be like a flea on an elephant’s butt compared to the devastation that the loss of our economy would cause.
However, Trump is fully aware of when and where the economy could be partly reopened and with what safety rules to be applied; and with proper safeguards and at low virus locations we could start to walk and chew gum at the same time, and get back to life!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla