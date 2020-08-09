The only positive accomplishment of the Trump presidency has been to halt the pendulum of American norms and values in its recent swing to the far right.
The Trump administration’s blatant disregard for the principles of democracy, rule of law and the separation of powers — as well as Trump’s obvious authoritative instincts — have begun to offend even Republican voters.
Trump’s catastrophic failures of leadership throughout the pandemic, and the cowardice of sycophantic Republican governors, has spread wildfires of coronavirus through the geographies of his voting base.
Furthermore, Trump’s pandering to the racism of his ever-shrinking base has combined with a tinderbox of American racial tensions to ignite a summer and fall which will surpass 1968 in terms of historical change.
Change to a more compassionate, diverse-yet-unified society suddenly aware of the 21st century necessity for universal health care, societal safety nets, equal and unbiased justice and a more humane form of capitalism.
From the moment the pandemic arrived, Trump demonstrated his complete lack of the most important qualities of leadership: the courage to take responsibility, and the ability to admit errors and correct course. But Trump never even set sail.
Candidate Trump promised to get “all the best people” but instead the Man Who Would Be King assembled a Confederacy of Dunces because loyalty is more valued than character and expertise.
These henchmen gradually removed oversight, fired an attorney general and inspectors general, then assembled stormtroopers and used them to “dominate” protesters. Time-worn tactics of fascist regimes, happening today in America.
People are dying because Republican leaders cling to ideology over science. But those loyal to a fool prove themselves fools.
The same science that gives Trumpers the phones, dishwashers, TVs and RVs that they love is not going to turn around and lie to them about the simple rules of battling a virus.
The pandemic has revealed the interconnectedness of the modern world and the fragility of consumer capitalism. Seemingly “far-fetched” ideas like guaranteed minimal incomes, guaranteed housing and much larger federal structures for national emergency response now seem rather tailor-made for a crowded and contagious world.
I was 9 in 1968; I’m so happy I’m still around for the beginnings of what will be a period of enormous social change. Trump’s nonleadership and his unbridled desire to be the king of America have ignited the fuse to the rainbow fireworks that will be the next Age of Aquarius.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla