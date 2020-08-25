This is an answer to Roger Muller’s letter to the editor about voting for Donald Trump.
Being 78 years old, I have been through a lot of elections! For the first 38, I was a die-hard Democrat, until Jimmy Carter. Seventeen percent inflation, 25% interest rates and graduated income tax, which I got to participate in. Thirty-nine percent if you did OK but from there it went up as you did better.
My wife and I got to pay into the 70% bracket, and I understand there was a high of 90% graduated. He put a 10% luxury tax on autos, motor homes, travel trailers, airplanes etc. which broke most all the manufacturers and dealers and put this country into a massive recession that lasted many years, well into Ronald Reagan’s administration.
Reagan got this country back up and prosperous, got our hostages out of Iran before he took office, something that Carter couldn’t do in two years.
My wife and I became Republicans and have never looked back! Check Bill Clinton’s record as it will show he lost the Congress and Senate after the first two years and being the politician he is, turned moderate and had a successful presidency!
Then Barack Obama and his czars tried hard to turn this country into a socialist, communist country disguised as a Democrat!
If you stop drinking the Kool-Aid and take off the rose-colored glasses you will be surprised that he just barely failed in his mission!
Now the business man, Trump, is doing what he told us he would do — get government under control, cut regulations and get our economy roaring again!
He was well on his way until the coronavirus hit. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, through phony investigations, impeachments and controlling the Congress, blocked everything he is doing to stop his progress and make him fail! My understanding that the tax cuts Muller is concerned about are only temporary to help the American people through this disaster.
If you don’t vote for Trump, the socialistic and communist types who have taken over the Democrat Party will rule. I’m quite sure you won’t like their policies. Can you show me one country where socialism/communism has worked?
Trump has done wonderful things for this country, minority employment, taxes, trade agreements etc. Most Republicans and independents realize it!
Put down your Kool-Aid glass and get your facts straight! Vote Trump!
Robert Jackson
Walla Walla