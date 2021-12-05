It's difficult to believe that Trump legally lost 2020 election when he got 11 million new voters, including more Hispanic and Black voters, than he did in 2016 and who's leadership got America: 6.8 million new jobs, the lowest unemployment rate in half a century, a pay raise for laborers, an increase in middle-class income after inflation, Opportunity Zones in lower-income communities, criminal justice reform with the First Step Act, a decreased poverty rate, 5 million people off of food stamps, energy independence and lower gas and electrical costs.
Trump’s leadership also brought about the fourth largest amount in tax cuts which contributed to a continually strengthening and growing economy, the establishment of our embassy in Jerusalem with peace agreements in the Middle East, the tearing up of the Iran Nuclear Deal, the killing of terrorist leaders and reparations paid by China.
His administration also kept North Korea toothless, started no new wars, secured our borders, extended our border wall, deported criminal illegal aliens and brought American prisoners home while appointing 230 federal judges and three Supreme Court justices and giving us a vaccine in record time to save lives, etc.
What have "Trump haters" given America?
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla