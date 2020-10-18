In response to the “How can true Christians support Trump?” letter of Oct. 11, I’ll say this: I don’t take instruction about how to live out my beliefs from those who don’t share them. It would be like taking advice from vegetarians about how best to eat meat. In other words, silly.
The writer provides a list of grievances against our president, but apparently ignores those of Biden. Biden is obviously in a steep mental decline and can barely form a cohesive sentence. He’s been accused, credibly, of sexual harrassment.
Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Biden: “In Delaware you cannot go to a 7-Eleven or Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.” Biden: I don’t want my kids to grow up in a “racial jungle” in regards to desegregation. He bragged about working with an avowed segregationist senators. All overtly racist.
His plagiarism (which he called “mistakes’) started in college, ended his 1987 presidential run, and continues to this day. If you believe that Biden didn’t use his influence to get his son, Hunter, a cushy job in an industry he knew nothing about, you’ll believe anything.
Biden: “If the president had done his job all the people (who died from the virus) would still be alive.” You have to be pretty dull to believe that. If President Trump had handled the virus perfectly, not one single person would have died?
Consult my Christian faith? OK. God has a long history of using imperfect people. David was a murderer. Moses had a speech impediment. Rahab was a harlot. Noah had a drinking problem. I’m sure God can figure out how to use President Trump.
In Biden, you support a candidate whot favors the ripping of children from the womb piece by recognizable piece. Hardly “Christian,” wouldn’t you agree?
Get this straight. I’m aware of Trump’s shortcomings. I still support him because I abhor what liberals want to do to this country. Higher taxes. Open borders. Defunding the oolice. “Free” everything. The promotion of equality of outcome over equality of opportunity. No thanks.
A very simple question. How come Joe didn’t solve the problems he now bemoan in 47 years in government? C’mon, man!
So, do us a favor and don’t pretend you know how “true Christians” should vote. We can figure that out on our own.
Phil Belcher
Walla Walla