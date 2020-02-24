I would like to acknowledge Steve Harvey for his efforts with the Walla Walla Community College truck driving program.
I recently read the program is in hiatus and Steve is retiring. Giving credit where credit is due, this program was a good one.
I completed his program in 2010. It is hard, it is demanding, and it is relevant. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the men and women who drive professionally, whether it is transporting commerce or students.
Steve always said you can tell the health of the economy by the number of trucks on the road. I have been a student of this and can confirm.
I am part of a manufacturing business in town and know if trucks can’t make it to our shop we run out of work, and if they don’t leave we don’t get paid.
In one quarter a student can graduate with a family wage earning job. When I completed the program, Steve said he could find everyone a job where they could sleep at home in Walla Walla if they chose.
That is pretty good.
I hope the hiatus is a short one. This program is relevant to our community. The rules to drive are getting tougher, the safety is better, and we need a continual supply of good local and long haul drivers.
We have a lot of farm products, wine grapes, machinery, Amazon Prime, and kids to move around. This is getting more so and I hope it fits in Walla Walla Community College’s vision.
Once a program is put on hold or hiatus I am guessing it will be very hard to reinstate. The trucks are mothballed or sold and the infrastructure of yards to drive in and classrooms become reassigned.
I hope with this program, it is not the case. The Truck Driving Program seems to fit a rural community college, especially Walla Walla’s.
In the meantime I offer praise to Steve and his team. I wish Steve and his family the best in retirement.
During the hiatus (hopefully short), I will miss the student trucks struggling to make the turn at Foster and Cottonwood and the sound of grinding gears.
Believe me I sure did my share.
Craig Nelson
Walla Walla