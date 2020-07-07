R.S. Ellard’s Wednesday July 1 letter to the editor sums up our mask wearing situation as having “no clear-cut solution.”
That seems fair enough. Meanwhile, R.S. believes the vented N95 masks, surgical masks and cloth masks each have their own specific limitations and should not be worn to help reduce transmission of COVID-19. Data tracking the pandemic from the CDC and the WHO suggest a different conclusion.
This data shows that every country, state and city that has mandated mask wearing (along with physical distancing and rigorous hygiene) has significantly curbed the spread of infection.
Why? Because almost any kind of facial covering will catch enough mouth and nose droplets carrying the virus to make a difference over not wearing facial covering.
Whether or not you choose to believe the science is, of course, beside the point. The governor of Washington state has mandated mask wearing.
Hopefully, enough people will comply to help prevent Walla Walla from having a long date with a bad virus.
Paul Whetstone
Walla Walla