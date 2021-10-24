I recently received a COVID-19 booster vaccination free of charge. The injection itself was excellent and I felt nearly no pain but a band-aid was put over the injection site. Several hours later everything still seemed to be going well and I still felt no side effects beyond a little bit of soreness in my arm. I even went to work without incident. Unfortunately, about a day after my vaccination I decided to remove the band-aid and that hurt a LOT because hairs from my arm had gotten caught on the band-aid adhesive! Taking the band-aid off was the absolute worst part of the entire experience!
Frankly, I am surprised at how this extremely painful and traumatic aspect of the COVID vaccination has apparently been so thoroughly suppressed by both the liberal and conservative media, I suspect, due to the dark influence of the powerful band-aid lobby. Nowhere is there any prominent mention of the terrible risk of painful and probably harmful long-term side-effects resulting from the post-vaccination removal of band-aids. My poor little body hairs have been violated merely so I could receive a silly life-saving vaccination. Now I am left to wonder, was it truly worth it?
Brennan Grass
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.