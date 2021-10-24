I recently received a COVID-19 booster vaccination free of charge. The injection itself was excellent and I felt nearly no pain but a band-aid was put over the injection site. Several hours later everything still seemed to be going well and I still felt no side effects beyond a little bit of soreness in my arm. I even went to work without incident. Unfortunately, about a day after my vaccination I decided to remove the band-aid and that hurt a LOT because hairs from my arm had gotten caught on the band-aid adhesive! Taking the band-aid off was the absolute worst part of the entire experience!

Frankly, I am surprised at how this extremely painful and traumatic aspect of the COVID vaccination has apparently been so thoroughly suppressed by both the liberal and conservative media, I suspect, due to the dark influence of the powerful band-aid lobby. Nowhere is there any prominent mention of the terrible risk of painful and probably harmful long-term side-effects resulting from the post-vaccination removal of band-aids. My poor little body hairs have been violated merely so I could receive a silly life-saving vaccination. Now I am left to wonder, was it truly worth it?

Brennan Grass

Walla Walla

