Regarding Walla Walla City Transportation Benefit District, Proposition 1: Those who wrote the legislation that the voters of Walla Walla passed by over 60% in 2012 thoughtfully made it so the voters could reevaluate in nine years; and then if it is to continue by a majority vote again, it would "sunset" in another 10 years, making room for new legislation.
Continuation of the 0.2% sales tax in Walla Walla being tacked onto our already regressive Washington State sales tax gives me pause for several reasons, but I am required to keep this short. "The Committee in support of Proposition 1," who gave the only argument in the General Election Voters' guide for Walla Walla residents only, made it sound like a bargain — one penny for a $5.00 purchase in our city. It gave a sales pitch looking at money matters only.
The claim that the presence of the extra funds for roads making more "leverage" is not equitable; and I think those who award grants should base them on need, not base them on having a special tax that other cities in our state may or may not have tacked on to their regressive state sales taxes.
Sharon Kay Schiller
Walla Walla
