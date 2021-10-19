I am writing to express my strong support for renewal of the 0.2% Transportation Benefit District sales tax on the upcoming local November ballot. Citizens need to support street repair. The TBD has helped fund critical street repairs for Walla Walla over the last decade.
These funds have helped fund the reconstruction of Rose Street, Isaacs Avenue, 2nd Avenue, Wilbur Avenue, Chestnut Street, Alder Street and Plaza Way (just to name a few).
Since 2013, the TBD has generated roughly $10M in revenue, which has been used as a local match to secure tens of millions in grant funding to help fix streets in Walla Walla. We, the citizens of Walla Walla, need to continue to support funding to fix streets. I strongly encourage a “YES” vote for the extension of the TBD sales tax when you cast your ballot when it arrives this month.
Look at the improvements which have been made to our local streets recently. This is the opportunity for Walla Walla citizens to provide positive direction to continue street improvements. Please vote “YES” for the Transportation Benefit District this election.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.