When I moved to Walla Walla 15 years ago there were three things everyone wanted me to know: This is a friendly town; there’s a "Walla Walla Way" which means people come together to get stuff done and the roads are really bad.
I’ve lived in other cities with bad roads before, but bad roads were never so front-and-center to my community’s identity.
Prior to 2012, the city had no source of dedicated transportation funds, and problems with the roads had really piled up. The Transportation Benefit District changed that, and in less than a decade, the city has turned things around: over 11 miles of fully fixed roads, safer and more efficient routes, roads built to serve all users.
Transportation projects don’t usually move this quickly, and the city has made great strides to fix the backlog of bad roads. However, more remains to be done, and it’s crucial we don’t stop half-way through.
I hope when my grown-up kids greet newcomers they say something like, “Welcome to Walla Walla – we’re friendly, we get stuff done, and our roads used to be really bad, but we fixed them!”
That’s why I’ll vote "yes" on Proposition 1.
Joy Bader
