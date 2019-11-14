The opportunity for Walla Walla Public Schools to offer transitional kindergarten to eligible four year olds is wonderful for our community.
The article cited lack of access to high quality preschool programs as one reason for bringing the Jump Start program to Walla Walla. It's important to note that lack of access to high quality preschool programs is not the same as lack of availability.
There are several high quality childcare/preschool programs in the Walla Walla Valley that have openings for children 3-5 years old. But the cost of such programs, and childcare in general, is very expensive for nearly all families.
Families who make too much for state or federally funded programs or subsidies; but still cannot afford to pay for private programs hurt most from this.
At the same time, most childcare providers rely on very thin margins to operate their businesses and have low pay rates for themselves and their employees. All while meeting rigorous quality and safety standards.
All of these factors have led to the child care crisis in our community and across Washington state, particularly for families seeking care for infants and toddlers. Having a transitional kindergarten for four years olds in Walla Walla is a giant step forward, but we must address the cost of child care and providers’ compensation in order to have an early childhood education system that prepares all of our littlest learners for school and life.
It's great that the Walla Walla Public School district has taken leadership in this direction, and hopefully as a community we can make use of the old adage: "A rising tide lifts all boats."
Eiledon McClellan
Walla Walla