The massive fires currently lighting up Brazil are an example of Economics 101.
Historically, before our trade war with China, the Unites States was the world’s largest exporter of soybeans to China. President Trump’s trade war has stopped our soy shipments to China and opened a literal “gold mine” for Brazilian soy farmers who are selling soy to China in place of our shipments.
The opportunity is so great that Brazil is burning its national treasure, the Amazon Rain Forest, to grow more soy.
Tom Williams
Walla Walla