This letter truly is “To the Editors of the Union-Bulletin.”
I subscribe to the U-B on a six-month basis and have been a subscriber for nearly 10 years. In October 2016, I paid $93.60 for six months ($15.60/month). Only two years later, in October 2018, the price had risen to $124.80 ($20.80/month). That is a 33 percent increase in just two years.
While the price increased, the size of the newspaper has decreased substantially.
I understand that print newspapers are really struggling to stay in business due to competition from many sources, so I am grateful that we still have a local newspaper in Walla Walla.
While I don’t have much to say about the quantity decrease, I feel the price increases have been excessive since there has been a decrease in quality as well. This I don’t understand.
Besides typos, articles being cut short and other minor issues, there are many redundant articles.
When reading the paper, there is often a sense of déjà vu as in, “I’ve read this somewhere before.” This became so annoying, I started keeping track:
Wednesday Aug. 7, “Bipartisan ‘red flag’ gun laws plan has support in Congress.” Article took three half-columns on page A5. On page A8, it covered the top third of the page.
Thursday Aug. 15, “All 3 orca pods spotted in Canadian waters.” Article found at bottom of page A2 and top of page A3.
Sunday Aug. 18, “Alaska records its warmest month ever” on page A5. On Monday Aug, 19, same but longer article, “Alaska’s hottest month ...” found on page A1, continued on page A5.
Wednesday Aug. 21, “Massive tree-cutting project to aid sage grouse” summary was found in Daily Bulletin page A7. On Thursday Aug. 22, a much bigger article was found on page A3.
Thursday Aug. 22, “Planned Parenthood seeks cash after bailing from US program.” Article found on top third of page A5 and top third of page A8.
Thursday Aug. 22, “Off the Hook: California king salmon rebounds” found on page A4. Friday Aug. 23, same article, different title on bottom third of page A5.
Sunday Aug. 25, “Wags & Weeds” on page A5. Tuesday Aug. 27 found on page A2.
These are just recent examples, not counting the many preceding redundancies. This raises several questions. Where are the editors in this? Does anyone actually read the paper before publishing? Do you think we don’t notice?
For every repetition, additional news could be printed in that space. Surely there is enough news from which to choose without printing articles twice.
Linda Hagen
Walla Walla