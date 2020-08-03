Democratic Party today different than Kennedy’s
Myrna Tucker (letter to the editor July 21), as a good Democrat, wants to ratchet down the inflammatory rhetoric against her party, alleging that “Democrats are patriotic, we care about our neighbors, about freedom, equality for everyone ....” and also suggesting that good Democrats would never use fear tactics or disparage the other side because of their different beliefs.
I concede that she and other patriotic Democrats may certainly possess these qualities (and I know some who do), but then who was it in the IRS who refused to grant tax exemptions to conservative nonprofit organizations; or in the FBI who attempted a coup against a Republican president and his campaign; or rioted against conservative speakers at our schools: or burn down buildings, looting and destroying businesses, shooting and killing policemen and wanting to dismantle or de-fund them; or are the mayors and governors of those cities and states that prefer protesters and rioters over law enforcement?
What party do Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff belong to that spent over three years trying to impeach President Trump over a bogus claim of collusion? What party and presidential candidate paid for the fallacious dossier?
Who owns the Union-Bulletin that writes such “Our Opinion” editorials as printed in its July 22 issue contending that Trump was unAmerican, (notwithstanding his desire to save lives and properties) and then has that opinion thoroughly rebutted in Rich Lowry’s column “The Disgrace of Portland,” printed in the July 23 issue?
Ms. Tucker may be a good John Kennedy-type of Democrat, which I was, but her party has left her for the far-left hateful, socialistic and criminal agitators that Dennis Saranto referred to in a letter to the editor as Marxists, anarchists and socialists.
Regardless of whether she accepts them or not, they are the Democrats’ leaders and/or are in control.
If her party wins in November, the far-left voice of the party will be in charge and America will be cancelled, along with its history; and God help America!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla