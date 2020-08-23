Just because someone voted for Donald Trump for president in 2016 it does not mean they are a racist; however, they would have had to be OK with a racist in the White House given how he campaigned with his comments about Mexicans and other minorities.
As we move into the next presidential campaign there are a lot more things people will have to be OK with accepting to vote for him again, given his actions while in office.
People have to be OK with kidnapping children and infants to discourage people seeking asylum from deadly circumstances in their home countries. It is necessary to accept a president who sends unidentified “federal agents” into cities where protests are taking place against murders committed by law enforcement personnel. The actions taken by those “agents” more resemble gang riots than anything else if you have seen videos of them gassing and beating moms with linked arms.
It will be necessary to be OK with destroying a number of very popular government programs and agencies starting with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in a time of pandemic. The CDC was once considered the worldwide standard for effectiveness in protecting public health before Trump.
He has changed the procedures for taking the census by foreshortening the amount of time to gather the information. It should be remembered that businesses also rely on census data for their long term planning.
It will be necessary to be OK with destroying the Social Security and Medicare programs. He recently announced the possibility of a permanent cut of payroll taxes that fund the programs. Stay tuned to see millions of elderly, disabled veterans, widows and orphans starving in the cold and dark under bridges across the country.
Last but not least, one will have to be OK with seeing our Postal Service destroyed. It has existed longer than we have been a nation and tied the country together through very trying times. Republicans claim it needs to be “made profitable.”
We should remember that one entity’s profit is everyone else’s overhead expense. A not for profit postal service means small businesses that rely on them stand a better chance to thrive themselves.
One may not want to see our great nation reduced to banana republic status but they will have to be OK voting for a man who is clearly determined to do just that.
Rodger Stevens
College Place