I wrote a letter to the Union-Bulletin saying that in 1951 Senator Joe McCarthy called my party the Democrat Party. He also said at a news conference that we deserve to be called the Democrat Party. During the 2000 election, Republicans released a political video showing rats scurrying for cover.
For 70 years, Republicans have been calling Democrats the party of rats. Once, I saw local TV debate where Democrats called Republicans Gops because they belong to the G.O.P. I could not document that event.
My letter was not printed because it lacked documentation.
At the same time, the Union-Bulletin did run a letter saying that honored political cartoonist David Horsey was despicable. The writer said his thoroughly researched paper on global warming was superior to the multitude of world-renowned scientists who came to different, erroneous conclusions. The writer also claimed that the left-wing media elected Biden, not the voters.
The Union-Bulletin finds nothing in poor taste or that needs documentation in the aforementioned letter.
The Union-Bulletin now follows the Republican Party belief that Democrats only give fake news while Republicans only give the truth.
My quotes about McCarthy can be found within seconds on Google.
L. Robert Evans
College Place