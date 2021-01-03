Gandhi said: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” He went on to say: “If you take care of your immediate surroundings, the universe will take care of itself.”
As a culture that puts winning on a pedestal as a measure of success representing an antithetical golden rule — rooted in avarice and selling it as the America dream- is it any wonder that many are insensitive to compassion and caring for others?
Though it may be a matter of degree, our culture seems to reward the “I-me-mine” behavior and selfish narcissism above all else; a self-absorption lacking empathy beyond our own mindset.
Does our culture view compassion and caring as a weakness or as strength? Certainly, our cultural attitudes of “one-up-man-ship” have caused polarization and a collision of egos -responsible for much of the pain and suffering we experience. So, what to do?
As one who’s been a student of meditation and Kriya yoga for decades, I often ask how one can quiet one’s own ego (narcissism) and calm the restlessness of one’s own thoughts enough to balance the ego with the love and compassion of the heart chakra. I have learned that when the ego is quiet one learns to listen, to truly listen to…….the other. I need listen more. Maybe we need to listen more.
When it comes to listening and living the empathic and loving values of the heart, I guess the best thing I can do for you is to work on myself and the best thing you could do for me is to work on yourself. I often think of our current COVID-19 situation wheretwo-thirds of the country wears masks and cares for the welfare of others and the other one-third does not; and I don’t understand why that is.
But, what if we could quiet and balance our self-ishness just enough to care for others as much as we tend to care for ourselves? Moreover, what if we could quiet our egos to the point of caring for others more than we care for ourselves? Might we discover, as Gandhi pointed out, that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others?” To care or not the care — that is the question. Throughout 2021, I wish you love and peace always.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla