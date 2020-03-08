When you don’t believe science you run a similar risk as the Barstow, Calif. Flat-Earther who recently built a rocket ship to ride above the earth to confirm its shape. Surprise, he died when he plunged back to Earth and crashed following the launch. Safer and more sensible to have believed scientists, textbooks and teachers, NASA, mainstream news or even photographs or just commonsense.
Mr. Rocketman reminds me of the climate change deniers who just won’t believe climate scientists even with all the evidence for climate change every day. Although their contrarian notions and misinformation won’t kill them, their irresponsible opinions jeopardize the lives of the younger generation as we run out of time to reverse huge negative and life threatening consequences.
Time to trust science that has brought us so much reliable knowledge and so many extraordinary life-enhancing things.
Tanner Morgan
Walla Walla