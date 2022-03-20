It is time the free world needs to show the same true grit as the brave Ukrainians by refusing to allow themselves to be intimidated by the threats from the mad man from Russia. It is evident that if these stalwart defenders of their sovereign homeland do not receive the Mig 29s, which their pilots are trained to fly, Putin will win.
Sadly, the golden opportunity from a tactical standpoint was ignored due to weak-kneed excuses and the reticence of a handful of individuals that did not take advantage of using air support to take out the 40-mile sitting duck convoy.
Without taking more drastic measures at once, the aftermath will turn a once beautiful country into incomprehensible piles of rubble, city to city. This unimaginable, catastrophic scene will render the entire country bereft of infrastructure, uninhabitable, with the loss of thousands of innocent lives.
Furthermore, this maniacal malignancy will creep, like a lion in pursuit of its prey, to the surrounding NATO countries, and we will see the genesis of WWIII.
The time is know to stop this unprovoked attack dead in its track, right where it began, in Ukraine.
Daryl Schreiner
Walla Walla