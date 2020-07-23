I am upset, profoundly upset! Our elections are in disarray.
Did you receive your Voters’ Pamphlet? I didn’t either.
So I called our Walla Walla Elections Office and asked that question. I was told “that’s up to the state Elections Office, but you can search online, most newspapers have that too.”
Great for those who have computers and subscribe to a newspaper!
So I called the Secretary of State’s Elections Office and asked the same question. “That’s up to the counties to do that, but its available online!” was the answer.
Great if you have a computer. What in Sam Hill is going on here? Me think I smell something fishy.
Even when we pass a voter approved initiative someone files suit in King County Superior Court to get that annulled. Example: The many attempts to get our car tabs reduced ($30 car tabs). And now many stories of how “lost, misplaced” mail-in ballots magically found just as the leading candidate just happens to be a Republican. Who can forget the Dino Rossi vs. Christine Gregoire race for governor as King County tallied 566 disputed ballots. As Republicans feared, the final votes went heavily for Gregoire and added to the 10-vote lead she had held when the day began. Second count, the Democrats were anything but magnanimous.
Now that the election seemed to have been stolen for them, they want the Republicans to be gracious about it. I for one do not trust the Postal Service to do its job.
Data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Election Administration and voting surveys for both the 2016 and 2018 elections show that 16.4 million ballots that were sent to registered voters by mail went missing.
In the 2018 election, about 42.4 million ballots were mailed to registered voters. Of those mailed, more than 1 million were undeliverable, more than 430,000 were rejected and nearly 10.5 million went missing.
“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe,” J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, said. “In 2018 and 2016, there were 16 million missing and misdirected ballots,” according to Breitbart News.
I for one will not mail in my ballot but will take to the County Courthouse or a drop box. It’s time to rethink this mail-in ballot fiasco.
Neil Jacobson
College Place