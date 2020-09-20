Sheila Hagar’s article on Sept. 13 about public health and COVID-19 spoke to the gaps and inequities the pandemic has exposed in health, economics, and societal norms, but also the influence of our public health system.
The Community Resilience Initiative educates about the impact trauma has on overall health outcomes in the context of community and culture. CRI has focused on a community campaign each October to bring the science of hope and resilience in buffering negative effects of adverse childhood, environmental, community, cultural and now pandemic experiences.
By creating a common language to describe the effects of trauma on individuals and community, we can advance our understanding of behavior patterns that indicate an overwhelmed nervous system. Our nervous system is doing the best it can, processing and interpreting the unique experiences of each individual.
This October, CRI will shift gears from family-centered live events, to a virtual presence. Five webinars are scheduled on each Thursday at noon, to raise awareness of adverse events, to study a key concept of resilience, and to provide the opportunity for reflection and activities on that week’s topic.
When we come together as a community to learn and grow, we raise the bar for developing both individual and community resilience. Much like September’s focus on suicide prevention, October builds on gaining self-awareness and an understanding of the forces shaping us not only during the pandemic and its fallout, but as we deal with multiple layers of stressors, including racial inequity unrest and the disastrous fires in our northwest states.]
Join CRI starting Oct. 1 at noon as Gail Christopher, noted national speaker on equity and racial healing, opens the five-part webinar series. Challenge yourself to new language as we grow a stronger, more resilient community. Visit www.criresilient.org for webinar details. And watch for banners, yard signs, and social media outreach throughout the month!
Teri Barila
Walla Walla