Our country’s early history often reflects on the few citizens that could read and write. Over time, we have done an excellent job of increasing the population’s basic academic ability. I suspect it had a great deal to do with our country’s magnificent achievements.
A recent letter recommended two candidates running for election to our local school board. One who is running for re-election and a second who has questionable motivations. Some research indicates that the Walla Walla School District ranks 209 out of 306 districts in Washington state which is in the bottom 50%. State test scores indicate that our students are 50% proficient in reading and 41% proficient in math. I think those statistics leave something to be desired.
Do voters really want their education tax dollars being spent on mediocrity? Perhaps it is time to concentrate on improving our children’s academic ability to insure a better future.
Please join me in voting for Zana Carver and James Stovall this November.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla
I'm sorry to have to rebut Nat but just what exactly do you mean by "questionable motivations"? ...
Now that "common sense" didn't work as planned the new buzzword (I noticed it creep in the other day when a man criticized the superintendent) has become "mediocrity". As if to suggest that we are somehow just mediocre here in Walla Walla and we need to vote for someone who will make us... what... maybe, er, "great again"? Please. How did that work out last time?
Please, let us quit voting for the people who seek to divide us. We have a good record of seeing past that stuff and supporting forward thinking candidates more attuned to collaboration. I know I haven't been here long but hey, I'd never have come were it not clear that Walla Walla is a caring and friendly community.
I heard that Ms. Carver declined to participate in the UB's endorsement interview process. If that is true, what does it say about how that candidate would work with other leaders? I am open to learning that she did participate or had a very good reason not to - I want to be fair.
Ms. Trick has been a very strong and experienced leader and to discard that for a challenger with an agenda would be foolish. Kathy Mulkerin has shown herself to be dedicated to serving Walla Walla, and is a proud (and excellent) product of our school system. She is a caring parent who has the skills to work with the current board for all of our students. If Nat had a better reason not to vote for her than slurring her with innuendo I imagine he would have provided it.
But he did make a point, right? You can vote to disrupt things , or you can vote for proven experience and continuity in Terri Trick. You can vote for a candidate who appeals to those who don't cooperate and criticize our schools, or you can vote for an example of the excellence that our schools have produced - a candidate who has compassion, warmth and empathy and will work for all of Walla Walla. That candidate is Kathy Mulkerin. She is an excellent choice and I am proud to support her.
